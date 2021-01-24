Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal are married! Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor congratulate newlyweds

Varun Dhawan broke the Internet by sharing his wedding photos. The actor entered marital bliss with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal at a private ceremony in Alibaug. Soon after sharing the photos from his wedding, the newlyweds are flooded with congratulatory messages on Varun's post. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra who have attended the wedding have posted heart emojis to the newly married couple. While other celebs couldn't contain their excitement and wished all happiness to Varun and Natasha.

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations babdu and Nats!" While new mom Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations VD and Natasha .. wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness."

Even Deepika Padukone commented by stating, "Congratulations you two! Wishing you both a lifetime of love & companionship! @varundvn @natashadalal88 @ranveersingh."

Also read FIRST PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal make for a fairytale couple at their wedding

While Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratssss VD and Natasha!!"

Check out the comments below:

Earlier, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Varun's uncle and veteran actor Anil Dhawan had spoken about his nephew's wedding. He had said, "We are very excited. This is the last marriage in our family from Varun’s generation. Rohit (Dhawan, Varun’s elder brother) got married, my children got married and my elder brother's kids are also married. Toh yeh complete circle ho jayega (this will be a complete circle). We are just doing the rituals among our families and not doing any bing bang."

The wedding was held in the presence of 50 guests with utmost precautions and top security. It is also being reported that all the guests had to undergo COVID-19 test before heading to the wedding venue.