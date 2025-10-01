Varun Dhawan makes shocking confession, says he once started drinking with this actor on set at 7 am: 'By 2 pm, we were...'

Sharing his "whackiest moment" on a film set, Varun Dhawan shared that he and Maniesh Paul got drunk on the Jug Jugg Jeeyo set for a crucial scene.

Varun Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, that hits theatres on October 2. In one of the promotional interviews, the Badlapur actor revealed that he once started drinking with Maniesh Paul on the set at 7 am to prepare for a crucial scene in the 2022 romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

When Varun was asked his "whackiest moment" on a film set, he told Pinkvilla, "During the climax scene in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil (Kapoor) sir, when they are renewing their vows, I get drunk and I give a speech. So we were supposed to be drunk. We started at 7 am. So Maniesh and I started drinking in the morning, and by 2 pm, we were slurring." He added that he had to get sober to shoot the scene, but then they repeated the whole process again the next day as the whole scene wasn't shot in one go. "And the next day, the shoot continued, so we had to drink again", the October actor concluded.

Produced by Dharma Productions that also bankrolled Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari revolves around Sunny (Varun) and Tulsi (Janhvi) as they try to win back their exes Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram (Rohit Saraf). In an attempt to make their former partners jealous, they both pretend to be dating each other, creating a chaotic situation for all those involved.

Also starring Maniesh Paul, the Shashank Khaitan directorial will clash at the box office with Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 on Dussehra and Gandhi Jaytanti. A prequel to the 2022 pan-India blockbuster, the mythological action drama is written and directed by Shetty, produced by Hombale Films, and also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah.

