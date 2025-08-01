Twitter
Varun Dhawan likes KRK's post trolling Saiyaara star Aneet Padda? Netizens say 'blame goes to algorithm like Virat Kohli'

The viral screenshots from Reddit and X show Varun Dhawan briefly liked Kamaal R Khan's Instagram reel criticising Aneet Padda for alleged drama, but he unliked it shortly after.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 05:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Varun Dhawan likes KRK's post trolling Saiyaara star Aneet Padda? Netizens say 'blame goes to algorithm like Virat Kohli'
Varun Dhawan and Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have become the latest stars after the blockbuster success of Saiyaara. As the film continues to break records, it seems that Varun Dhawan liked a Kamaal R Khan video slamming Aneet, in which KRK is alleging that the actress is pretending to be shy in front of the paparazzi after calling them to the airport herself.

In the video, KRK can be heard saying, "Film hit ho gayi hai toh Aneet ne drama karna shuru kar diya hai. Jab Aneet airport pe pahunchi, toh wahan media wale khade the. Isne kaha mujhe bohot zyada sharam aa rahi hai, mujhe shoot na karein. Jab aapko sharam aati hai toh aapne media walon ko paise deke wahan kyu bulaya?".

The X handle RedditBollywood shared a screenshot of Varun Dhawan liking this post and wrote, "Why is Varun Dhawan liking a video against Aneet Padda? Reddit caught Varun and screenshot it before he removes Like. Or is it because Varun was considered for Saiyaara and Adi rejected him for younger actor?  The thing is Varun doesn't even follow KRK and yet he liked this post against Aneet." It seems that the Baby John actor had later removed his reaction from the video.

Reacting to the post, netizens shared their amusing reactions in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Now, Varun will also blame Instagram algorithm just like Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia", while another added, "Do you think even if Varun Dhawan was cast as the male lead, it would have become this big? I don't think so. This Aahan kid performed so good, it's almost because of him and Aneet that this film is doing this big."

In May 2025, Virat Kohli found himself amidst a whirlwind of social media memes. The cricketer's official Instagram account accidentally liked a fan page photo of actress Avneet Kaur, sparking a flurry of jokes and speculation on social media. In response, Kohli explained that the like was an unintended result of the app's algorithm.

Later in the same month, Tamannaah Bhatia also blamed the Instagram's algorithm when she liked a reel supporting Deepika Padukone amid the Piku actress's row with Sandeep Reddy Vanga over 8-hour working shift and other demands for Spirit. Vanga replaced Padukone with Triptii Dimri in the Prabhas-starrer action thriller film.

READ | Aanand L Rai strongly objects to AI-edited Raanjhanaa, calls it 'deeply disrespectful': 'Nothing short of devastating'

