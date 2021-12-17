Headlines

Varun Dhawan kisses wife Natasha as he dances to 'Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai', video goes viral

Varun Dhawan kisses wife Natasha as he dances to 'Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai', video goes viral

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2021, 06:10 PM IST

Varun Dhawan kisses wife Natasha as he dances to 'Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai', video goes viral

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January this year. The 'Dishoom' actor regularly treats his fans with sweet pictures of him and Natasha on his Instagram account. 

In the latest reel that the actor posted, he is seen grooving to his popular track 'Hat Jaa Saamne Se Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai' from his film 'Coolie No. 1' and as the video progresses, Varun is seen kissing Natasha on her cheeks as love and kissing emojis fill the screen. A decorated Christmas tree can be seen in the background. 

Varun also joked that her wife might never do another reel with him as he wrote, "I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged". 

Check out the viral video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)


The song has been originally picturised on Varun and Sara Ali Khan. And Sara was indeed the first one to give her reaction to the reel. The actor, who is currently promoting her film 'Atrangi Re' took to the comments section and posted hearts, hugs and fire emojis. The actor's fans loved the cute video. One of them even asked if their 'Bhabhi' Natasha has a clue if the actor has shared this reel. He wrote, "Does natasha even knows that you posted this?" with laughing cats emoji.




 

On the work-front, Varun will be seen next in the relationship drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Kiara Advani and horror-comedy 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon.

