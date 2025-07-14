Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari postponed, will now clash with Kantara Chapter 1 on...

Also featuring Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will clash with Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, Ikkis, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are also slated to release on October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

The makers of the upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, have announced its new release date. Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared posters featuring the two star kids and revealed that film is slated to hit theatres on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

For Varun's character poster, they wrote, "Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari - 'Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin...Yeh aansoon hai mere, samundar ka jal nahin…Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai...kal nahi!!!", and for Janhvi's character poster was captioned, "Dikhne mein bholi bhaali, chanchal pyaari…Lekin andar se melodramatic like Meena Kumari!!!."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was earlier slated to release on April 18, before it got postponed to September 12. Now, it has been postponed again and the new release date is October 2. It will now clash at the box office with Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 pan-India blockbuster.

Two more Bollywood films are set to release on the same date, taking advantage of the long weekend and the Dussehra-Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-starrer romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat's Ikkis will also hit the theatres on October 2.

Coming back to the Dharma Productions film, apart from Varun and Janhvi, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta's Dharma Productions and Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Shashank Khaitan has directed Janhvi Kapoor in her debut film Dhadak in 2018. He has also collaborated with Varun Dhawan in his first two films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2014 and 2017. The upcoming movie will mark the second collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after the 2023 film Bawaal.

