Headlined by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the romantic drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was slated to release on April 18. The film has now been postponed and its new release date was announced on Sunday. The Shashank Khaitan directorial and Karan Johar production will now release in cinemas on September 12.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new release date on his social media handles as he wrote, "KARAN JOHAR - VARUN DHAWAN - JANHVI KAPOOR - SHASHANK KHAITAN: SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI NEW RELEASE DATE: 12 Sept 2025 is the new release date of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari."

The upcoming movie will mark the second collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after the 2023 film Bawaal, which was dubbed 'insensitive' and 'tone-deaf' for its references to Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews during the World War II. The romantic drama was a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

KARAN JOHAR - VARUN DHAWAN - JANHVI KAPOOR - SHASHANK KHAITAN: 'SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI' NEW RELEASE DATE… 12 Sept 2025 is the new release date of #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari.#SSKTK features #VarunDhawan and #JanhviKapoor along with #SanyaMalhotra and #RohitSaraf.… pic.twitter.com/oPvfC2wxxl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2025

Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Shashank Khaitan has directed Janhvi Kapoor in her debut film Dhadak in 2018. He has also collaborated with Varun Dhawan in his first two films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2014 and 2017. Khaitan's last directorial was the comedy Govinda Naam Mera, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022.

Apart from Varun and Janhvi, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under their banner Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.