Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor 'chased' Bawaal makers to cast them, say star kids' advantage is only till debut | Exclusive

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor talk about their new film Bawaal and why they felt compelled to be a part of it.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are starring opposite each other in Bawaal for the first time ever. The Nitesh Tiwari film sees the actors play a married couple who goes through the ups and downs of a relationship. In a chat with DNA, the two actors talk about why they felt compelled to ‘chase’ producer Sajid Nadiadwala to cast them in the film.

At the film’s trailer launch in Dubai, both Janhvi and Varun told media that they manifested the role. Varun said he would often chase producer Sajid Nadiadwala for a role in the Nitesh Tiwari-directorial. On his part, the producer added that Janhvi also called him several times and was ready to audition.

This is contrary to the popular perception that ‘star kids’ get served roles on a silver platter. When asked this, Varun said, “The notion that it’s easier plays up a lot more to get your first break. Definitely, there is an advantage over there. It would be foolish not to say that. But, after that, (it’s about) the journey that happens, the choices that you make, the people you want to work with.”

The actor added that when anyone wants to work with the best in a field, they have to make efforts. “When you want to work with the best in any field, you have to go after them. I absolutely feel that Nitesh Tiwari is the best director we have in this country. I actually put in a lot of manifestation and my entire will and I feel I willed this into being. I had wanted to do this with Nitesh sir for a long time. I am glad he had a story that I could get into,” he said.

Echoing her co-star’s statement, Janhvi added that producers and directors also cast actors who they believe in and no favours can be done in projects that are worth this much money. She said, “Beyond a certain point, people are putting money to make a film and they want to do it well. No one’s going to put the onus of such a big project or work of art on people they don’t believe in.”

Janhvi said that the eagerness and willingness to look for roles and ask for them sets anyone apart, be it a star kid or any newcomer. “Whether you are a star kid or established or a newcomer, to convey that eagerness, intent, and will to work resonates more than anything else, so that you can convince them that you will do justice to everything they are trying to put together. I don’t think anyone here is trying to do favours because it’s their money on the line, their film on the line. I don’t see why they would pick people that they don’t feel will be able to deliver,” she added.

Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari. The film releases on Prime Video on July 21.

