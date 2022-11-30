Varun Dhawan clarifies on Kriti Sanon-Prabhas dating rumours, says 'it was all just fun'

File Photo

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who recently appeared in Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya, finally reacted to her dating rumours with Prabhas. The actress took to Instagram and clarified that these rumours are ‘baseless’.

In an Instagram post, Kriti said that the, "rumours are absolutely baseless." She also pulled up her "Bhediya" co-star Varun Dhawan for adding fuel to such reports. On the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Varun had on the urging of filmmaker Karan Johar given the names of a few eligible single women from the Hindi film industry.

He omitted Kriti’s name from the list and when Karan asked him for the reason the actor responded, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika)."

To this Kriti was seen raising her hands in exasperation. Varun’s remarks led to a strong buzz that Kriti is dating Prabhas who is currently working on Project K along with Deepika Padukone.Kriti also took to Instagram to shut down the rumours.

She wrote, "It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji)." Kriti added, "Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji)."

She also put a fake news sticker. Reposting Kriti’s Instagram Story, Varun also offered his clarification."Huys UI had ur fun but it`s just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild," Varun wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in Adipurush, which will be released in June 2023. (With inputs from ANI)