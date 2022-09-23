Varun Dhawan hints about Mirzapur 3, The Family Man 3, netizens ask update on Raj & DK's Citadel

Mirzapur, Varun Dhawan, The Family Man

The digital world has seen witnessed great success in shows like Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, and The Family Man. It seems like these favourite series are making their return, as Varun Dhawan has hinted about the new seasons of these popular shows. Varun Dhawan collaborated with Prime Video, and they came up with a video which gives a humorous take on the anticipation of these shows.

In the video, we see Varun Dhawan being questioned by his neighbour, his driver and even his makeup artist for inside scoops on their favourite Amazon Originals. Always the helpful dude, we see Varun gearing up to get them the information they’re desperate for. But when the star is unable to get the latest information, a harmless call to his “friend” at Prime Video, turns into a mega challenge! A challenge to get top-secret information right from under Prime Video’s nose!

Here's the video

It’s on !!!!! @PrimeVideo u better get ready the hit is coming soon!!!! https://t.co/tabR6NBdj1 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 23, 2022

As soon as the video was posted, several netizens predicted that the OTT giant will come up with a fresh line-up. Die-hard Mirzapur fans stated that the release date of the third season will be announced. However, there are some fans who have are expecting the announcement of the series Citadel. The upcoming series Citadel is created by The Family Man director-duo Raj and DK.

Here are some of the reactions

New announcement about CITADEL September 23, 2022

Hame laga citadel announcement — madhu. (@varun_ki_madhu) September 23, 2022

Citadel announcement kab h — Narendra Karan (@NarendraKarann) September 23, 2022

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Bhediya. Recently, the actor was seen on Koffee With Karan 7. In the show, Varun was accompanied by JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan. During the episode, Karan, who directed Varun in the latter's debut film Student of the Year, shared how the actor has always been protective of the show's host. Varun said, "I feel there is a misinterpretation, of how people actually are. Like the way I know you, I just feel you’re very misinterpreted. Like people just look at you and think something else, then what you actually are. They just see Karan Johar as an exterior."