Varun Dhawan helps 200 Bollywood dancers, transfers money to their bank accounts

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who played the role of a dancer in films like Street Dancer 3D and ABCD 2 has extended his support to 200 dancers by transferring money directly in their bank accounts. The coronavirus pandemic saw many people associated with the film industry suffering especially Bollywood background dancers who also appealed to several stars to help them through this difficult time.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Raj Surani, a former background dancer and now a song co-ordinator said, "Varun Dhawan has helped the needy dancers. He has worked with a lot of them in three dance films. He was very concerned about how the dancers are managing their livelihood. He promised to help them and try and address their problems. There are many dancers who continue to face issues with their landlords over rent. There are others who have ailing parents and there are seniors who need medicine from time to time. We are thankful to all those who are helping the dancers. Though shooting has begun but dancers will have to wait for really long time before they can go back on sets," BollywoodLife reported.

On the work front, Varun is all set to light the silver screen on fire as he will be next seen in Coolie No 1 along with Sara ALi Khan. The makers have also recreated the iconic song Mein Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha from the original film.

Talking about the song, David Dhawan, the director of the film had said, "It is an important song for our film, and it has heart. But times have changed so I am going to picturise it very differently with Varun and Sara. We found a place in Bangalore with lot of Bhel Puri stalls and had the lead pair (Govinda and Karisma) strolling through it, exploring 'Mumbai'. I thought it was the best way to capture the essence of the Maximum City back then."