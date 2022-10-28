Varun Dhawan heaps praises for Virat Kohli's performance in T20 World Cup, says 'bhai faad raha hai...'

Varun Dhawan- Virat Kohli

On October 23, Sunday, team India won against Pakistan in T20 World Cup, and Virat Kohli was the star performer of the match. Ace cricketer scored 82 not out, and he was responsible for sailing the team to victory. Soon after the match, Bollywood went gaga over Anushka Sharma's husband.

Varun Dhawan was quite vocal about Virat's excellent performance, and even after five days after the nail-biting match, the actor was spotted praising the player. While promoting his upcoming film Bhediya, Varun was asked by a photographer to share his two cents on Kohli. As an admirer, Varun said, "Kya bolne ka unke baare mein... bhagwan hai woh... phaadh rahe hai bhai.... India will be in finals."

Earlier in the day, Varun was spotted with Kriti Sanon launching a song from his upcoming fantasy adventure. The song launch happened at Mumbai's famous theatre Gaiety Galaxy. After showcasing their song to the media, the stars decided to add another kick to their promotion by giving a live performance to the public.

After the event, Varun and Kriti went to the theatre roof, and they danced on Thumkeshwari before a huge crowd. Well, Varun danced earlier in the same venue and did the same activity after launching Kalank's song First Class. However, this time, netizens aren't happy with the promotional activity. Kriti's dance looked odd. Even the actress looked a bit uncomfortable.

During the trailer launch press conference, Varun opened up on his views about 'cringe-worthy' VFX and said, "When I was promoting the film, I would’ve obviously said it’s good, what else can one do? When I look back, I can see there have been cringe-worthy moments in the VFX. But I didn’t do the VFX! As an actor, I can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change. So now I think I’m more responsible.”

Varun has smartly accepted the fact that some of his films had poor visual effects. If you take a glance at Varun's previous works, one just can't ignore the cartoonish bull-riding sequence in the lackluster Kalank. Bhediya will release in cinemas on November 25.