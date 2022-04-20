Varun Dhawan has the perfect wish for newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, watch

Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the two of the most finest and loved actors in the Hindi film industry, tied the knot with each other in an intimate, private ceremony in Mumbai on April 14. Various Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and others wished the newly wedded couple.

As Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 19, the paparazzi asked him to wish newlyweds. The 'Badlapur' actor plugged his own upcoming film as he replied "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" to the shutterbugs. Netizens were quick to point out his sense of humour as the clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has gone viral online.

One Instagram user wrote, "The king of promotion (three tears of joy emojis)", while another replied, "His sense of humor, Never fails to promote his movies" in the comments section. One netizen even wrote that the actor seemed angry when called out by the paps as they wrote, "Lol why did he seem angry saying that, also maybe he was annoyed like most of us seeing of the PR for the wedding. The barrage of nonsense on my timeline, gosh".



Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the comedy-drama scheduled to release in cinemas on June 24, has Kiara Advani as the leading lady, and interestingly, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also makes her acting comeback after she was seen previously nine years ago in Besharam in 2013. The newest mother-in-law is paired up opposite the soon-to-be grandfather Anil Kapoor in the Dharma Productions project.



It is helmed by Raj Mehta who made his directorial debut in 2019 with the comedy-drama Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles.