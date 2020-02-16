Varun Dhawan goes down on his knee for Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt fans have a surprise waiting for them at the recently held Filmfare Awards night. Varun went down on his knees for Alia on the grand night. That's right, he proposed Alia Bhatt in front of the whole crowd at Filmfare Awards.

Alia was seen smiling away as Varun went down on his knee (in a lungi), jacket and black boots. It appears Varun did so on Vicky Kaushal's saying. Vicky was hosting the show and presented the 'Gully Boy' awards to Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi on the stage. Vaani Kapoor was also seated next to Alia, and she was caught staring at Vicky in the photo shared by the official handle of Filmfare.

Take a look:

65th Filmfare Awards was hosted in Assam. On seeing the photo, Varia fans went crazy and demanded to watch the video fo Varun Dhawan proposing Alia Bhatt. Alia received the award for best actor in a leading role (female).

In real-life though, Varun Dhawan is in a relationship with Natasha Dalal while Alia Bhatt is dating Ranbir Kapoor. Both Varun and Alia have reportedly been prepping for their own weddings and are expected to tie the knot by the end of this year.