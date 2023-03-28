Varun Dhawan flexes his biceps in new photo, check out his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor’s goofy comment

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who are going to pair for the first time in the movie Bawaal recently shared a fun banter on social media where the two could be seen having a goofy conversation in the comment section.

On Monday, Varun Dhawan posted a picture on his Instagram account flexing his biceps and flaunting his perfectly toned abs in a swimming pool wearing red shorts and pink glasses. The actor captioned the photo as ‘Summertime.’ Janhvi Kapoor left a goofy comment on Varun’s post saying, “I think those googles might be a bittt too small for u” replying to which the actor said, “stole them from a child.”

Earlier, Varun Dhawan also posted a fun video wishing Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday in which Jahnvi was seen sitting in a car and telling the driver to drive fast while Varun was seen running behind the car until he fell down.

Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is a romantic action drama starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film also stars Satendra Soni, Arnob Khan Akib, Bobby Khan, and Parth Siddpura among others in prominent roles. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, however, it was recently pushed back to October 6, 2023. The actors posted a picture of them twinning in white outfits announcing the wrap of the Amsterdam shoot and revealing that they are heading to Poland for the shoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor who was last seen in Mili will be making her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30 directed by Koratala Siva. Other than Bawaal, the actress also has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the Indian installment of Citadel which is being directed by Raj and DK.