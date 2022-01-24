Varun Dhawan drops unseen photos with Natasha Dalal on one year wedding anniversary

To commemorate his first wedding anniversary, Varun Dhawan shared a few unseen photos from his wedding. Last year, the actor married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Sharing a few wedding pictures on Instagram, Varun wote, “1 ( heart icon),” in the caption. During the wedding ceremony, they are seen holding hands, exchanging garlands, and wishing each other a namaste.

Varun also uploaded images from the wedding's haldi ceremony. He appears to be having a fantastic time with his friends while playing with water in the photos.

Varun and Natasha's wedding was a closely guarded ceremony, as the couple married in Alibaug in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in the presence of only a few family members and friends.

Talking about why he chose to have a low key celebration, Varun had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low key. That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that.”

Varun will next be seen in ‘Bhediya’, a film that also stars Kriti Sanon. He's also finished filming ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, in which he co-stars with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.