Varun Dhawan stood in support of Allu Arjun, and reacted to Pushpa 2 actor's arrest.

Actor Varun Dhawan stood in support of Allu Arjun after he got arrested in the Hyderabad theatre stampede. Varun was recently seen in Indore, promoting his upcoming film, Baby John. During the media interaction, Varun shared his thoughts on Allu Arjun's arrest and said that an actor can't be blamed for such an unprecedented incident.

Here's what Varun said about Allu Arjun's arrest

Varun's Baby John is releasing in cinemas on December 25. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has grossed over Rs 1100 crores worldwide.