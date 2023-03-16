Search icon
Varun Dhawan dazzles Zee Cine Awards, performs at Thumkeswari, The Punjaabban Song, Jungle Mein Kaand

Varun Dhawan who set the stage on fire with a power-packed act to some of his iconic songs like - Mirchi Lagi Toh, Palat- Tera Hero Idhar Hai, Thumkeshwari, Apna Bana Le.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

Varun Dhawan

ZEE, India’s leading television, media and entertainment conglomerate, is bringing back the biggest celebration of Bollywood – Zee Cine Awards – a show that has celebrated excellence in cinema and felicitated the inspiring journeys of countless luminaries, filmmakers and technicians ever since its inception. Fans from across the globe can look forward to some mind-blowing entertainment as ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023’ will air at 7:30 PM on Saturday, 18th March only on Zee Cinema, Zee TV & ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5. 
 
While the star-studded evening saw some mind-blowing performances by some of the most sought-after stars of the industry, it was the charming and charismatic Varun Dhawan who set the stage on fire with a power-packed act to some of his iconic songs like - Mirchi Lagi Toh, Palat- Tera Hero Idhar Hai, Thumkeshwari, Apna Bana Le, Jungle Mein Kaand and The Punjaabban Song.  
 
After this electrifying performance, Varun Dhawan joined host Ayushmann Khurrana on stage as he had a special present for the new parents of B-Town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Varun rewrote the lyrics of Kesariya in a humorous manner, bringing to life Alia's struggles with her newborn as a mommy and it had not just Alia but the entire crowd in splits. While it was Varun who wrote the lyrics, it was sung for Alia by the host of the evening, actor–singer Ayushmann Khurrana. 
 
 Zee Cine Awards 2023 is being presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena; co-powered by All New Appy Fizz, Dabur Vita, Colgate, and Amazon; and special partners - Cadburys Dairy Milk, Joy Lemon Facewash, Gippi Masala Noodles, and Garnier Colour Naturals. 

To witness all the scintillating performances and fun moments, tune in to ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023’, on Saturday, 18th March from 7.30 pm on Zee Cinema, Zee TV and ZEE's streaming platform, ZEE5.

Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
