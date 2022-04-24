Varun Dhawan celebrates birthday on Bawal sets, shares photo on Instagram

Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan, Bollywood's superstar, is celebrating his 35th birthday today on the sets of his forthcoming film 'Bawaal.' Varun published a photo of himself from his vanity truck, which was decorated with blue and golden balloons, on his Instagram account.



Looking suave in a white linen textured shirt paired with a pair of beige pants, the 'Student Of The Year` actor shared how he spent his last two birthdays at home and is excited to be on a film set for his 35th birthday.



"It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release," he captioned the post.





Currently, Varun is shooting for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari`s directorial ‘Bawaal’ which also features Janhvi Kapoor. Being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie will be released on April 7, 2023.Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ co-starring Kiara Advani and in `Bhediya’ co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Varun who was last seen in 2020's disappointment Coolie No 1, has shared his happiness about the film. He posted the poster on his Instagram with the caption, "Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor"



anhvi Kapoor also shared her feeling about the new journey and she shared the poster of the film saying, "Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22. I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn See you in cinemas on 7th April 2023."



For Nitesh, this will be his second outing with producer Sajid after 2019's blockbuster Chhichhore starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Nitesh shared his thoughts about the new film by saying, "Happy to announce #BAWAAL, my second collaboration with #SajidNadiadwala and @nadiadwalagrandson Starring @varundvn and @janhvikapoor. Milte hain aapse 7th April 2023 ko aapke nazdiki cinema ghar mein."



Inputs from ANI