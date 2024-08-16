Twitter
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya saving Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 goes viral, fans call it his 'massiest entry'

Varun Dhawan's 'fiery' cameo as Bhediya in Stree 2 went viral on social media.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya saving Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 goes viral, fans call it his 'massiest entry'
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's still from Stree 2
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has created a stir at the box office. The film is witnessing packed theatres and positive response from the audience. Not only the cast’s performance is being appreciated, but even the cameos have won the hearts of the audiences. 

Fans couldn’t stop gushing about Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya in Stree 2. The videos of his ‘massy’ entry in the movie to save Shraddha from Sarkata, have gone viral on social media. The audience just can’t get enough of the actor as Bhediya in this scene. His action-packed cameo has left the audience hooting and cheering for him in theatres. 

Gushing over Varun and his entry scene, one of the cine-goers tweeted: “#VarunDhawan Masss CAMEO in #Stree2 will go down as one of the Best entry that he has done till date ... Audience are hooting inside the CINEMA HALL. FAAD DIYA SCREEN.”

Another user tweeted, “man just saw a clip where VD got a mass entry in Bhediya and everyone is hooting for him, this guy has really a great screen presence, boy you have a bright future, I'm sure after #Stree2 success will be the next best thing where you and shraddha will lead. #VarunDhawan.”

Another wrote, “THIS IS THE BEST VERSION OF VARUN DHAWAN imo. The best entry of his career ek dum full MASS. Enough for VD fans to watch Stree 2 for this scene only.”

Another tweet read, “ As soon as the HOWLING began, the entire theater fell silent and then erupted. Everyone knew who was about to enter. #VarunDhawan mast actor hai yaar. The screen presence was awesome. Goosebumps.”

“Omg my theatre went crazy when Varun Dhawan entered whistles uff I'll post that video later,” wrote one of Varun Dhawan’s fans.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have earlier impressed everyone with their chemistry in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer. The fans are excited to see them together on screen again. The film’s song Khoobsurat also gave a glimpse into their chemistry on screen leaving fans gushing about it. 

Stree 2 also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film has already taken a bumper opening and is set to have its dream run at the box office.

