Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya saving Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 goes viral, fans call it his 'massiest entry'

Varun Dhawan's 'fiery' cameo as Bhediya in Stree 2 went viral on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has created a stir at the box office. The film is witnessing packed theatres and positive response from the audience. Not only the cast’s performance is being appreciated, but even the cameos have won the hearts of the audiences.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing about Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya in Stree 2. The videos of his ‘massy’ entry in the movie to save Shraddha from Sarkata, have gone viral on social media. The audience just can’t get enough of the actor as Bhediya in this scene. His action-packed cameo has left the audience hooting and cheering for him in theatres.

Gushing over Varun and his entry scene, one of the cine-goers tweeted: “#VarunDhawan Masss CAMEO in #Stree2 will go down as one of the Best entry that he has done till date ... Audience are hooting inside the CINEMA HALL. FAAD DIYA SCREEN.”

Another user tweeted, “man just saw a clip where VD got a mass entry in Bhediya and everyone is hooting for him, this guy has really a great screen presence, boy you have a bright future, I'm sure after #Stree2 success will be the next best thing where you and shraddha will lead. #VarunDhawan.”

Another wrote, “THIS IS THE BEST VERSION OF VARUN DHAWAN imo. The best entry of his career ek dum full MASS. Enough for VD fans to watch Stree 2 for this scene only.”

Another tweet read, “ As soon as the HOWLING began, the entire theater fell silent and then erupted. Everyone knew who was about to enter. #VarunDhawan mast actor hai yaar. The screen presence was awesome. Goosebumps.”

“Omg my theatre went crazy when Varun Dhawan entered whistles uff I'll post that video later,” wrote one of Varun Dhawan’s fans.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have earlier impressed everyone with their chemistry in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer. The fans are excited to see them together on screen again. The film’s song Khoobsurat also gave a glimpse into their chemistry on screen leaving fans gushing about it.

Stree 2 also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film has already taken a bumper opening and is set to have its dream run at the box office.

