Varun Dhawan calls himself 'fortunate' as he meets WWE star Triple H, shares video

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Monday dropped a video and a photo with WWE star Triple H on Instagram. Sharing the post, the actor penned a cute note where he expressed how much he loves pro wrestling.

In the video, the actor can be heard telling the rock about his love for the game in front of the media. He wrote, “Thank you hhh @tripleh @wwe. One of my all time favourite wwe superstars hung up his boots at wrestlemania. I was fortunate enough to meet him and talk to him about my love of pro wrestling and the rock.” Fans and friends have been commenting on his post. Navya Nanda Naveli commented, “Time to play the Game!.”

Take a look:

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri, director of ‘The Kashmir Files’ praised Varun Dhawan who helped him when he was in the tough phase of his life. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview, the director revealed that Varun has been there for him when he needed him.

He stated, “I love Varun. I owe a lot to Varun. And I don't want to speak on camera, it's between me and him. He helped me at a time when nobody in this world was helping me, and quietly. He is a great soul. I wish he, I don't know about stardom and all, I wish he always remains happy and very successful. He is a great boy, I love him.”

He added, “I am not saying this because I want to do a film with him. My eyes are also getting moist because he had helped me at a time when I couldn't have expected at all that a person like him would help me.”