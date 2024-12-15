Dhawan heaped praises on Shah, referring to him as the Hanuman of the country. “People call him Chanakya in politics, but I would like to call him the Hanuman of our country, who serves the nation selflessly,” he said.

Actor Varun Dhawan got a chance to praise Union Home Minister Amit Shah, acknowledging the latter’s contribution to serve the nation selflessly. Bollywood actor noted that even actors, who memorize dialogues, cannot deliver them with the same clarity as Shah, who spoke from his heart with absolute clarity.

Shah was speaking at an event, where Dhawan, sitting on the audience side, posed an intriguing question to the minister, asking about the key difference between Lord Ram and Ravan. Shah responded by highlighting their contrasting approaches to dharma, explaining that for some, their interests are guided by their duties, while for others, their duties are determined by their self-interests.

Shah explained that Lord Ram led his life based on his dharma, whereas Ravan tried to alter his duties to fit his definitions and thoughts. To this, Dhawan added that Ravan was arrogant about his knowledge, while Ram was knowledgeable about arrogance. Shah concurred, stating that this also falls under the definition of dharma.

Further, Dhawan heaped praises on Shah, referring to him as the Hanuman of the country. “People call him Chanakya in politics, but I would like to call him the Hanuman of our country, who serves the nation selflessly,” he said. The video from the event has been doing rounds on the internet sparking reactions from social media users.

A user reacted, “Film aa rhi h bhai ki to buttering obvious hai” The second user commented, “Can't believe anyone from Bollywood at all. There is always an agenda behind such recent praises. They sway in the direction of the wind.” The third user said, “Bollywood is just doing Al-taqqiya.” “They are just acting and can't believe them,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Dhawan is awaiting the release of his upcoming action drama, Baby John, backed by Atlee and directed by Kalees.