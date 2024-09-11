Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

On Wednesday, Malaika Arora's father tragically passed away, reportedly by jumping from the balcony and taking his own life. The actress and her family hurried to his home, and the videos and photos taken by paparazzi are now going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan used his Instagram to express his disappointment with the behavior of photographers following the death of Malaika Arora's father. He criticised the invasion of privacy, stating it was insensitive to take photos of a grieving family despite professional demands.

Varun Dhawan wrote, "It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of the people who are grieving. Please think what you people are doing or what someone is going through when u do this. I understand it is work but sometimes another human might not be Ohkay (sic) with this. #humanity."

Meanwhile, Mumbai police said that the death of actor-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta prima facie, looks like a suicide and all angles in the case are being investigated. DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan informed the media that body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

He added that the teams of police and forensic are carrying out the investigation. "Body of one Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here, forensic teams are here as well. Body is being taken for postmortem. We are investigating everything in detail. Prima facie it seems to be suicide, we are conducting further investigation."

Malaika Arora was not at home when her father passed away. The actor-model was reportedly in Pune, and rushed back to Mumbai, soon after learning about the incident. After receiving this shocking news, the actor's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan also reached the residence of Malaika's parents. Several police officials are present on the spot. More details are awaited in the matter.

