Karan Aujla is on his 8-city It Was All A Dream India Tour with his performances in Chandigarh, Bangalore, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Jaipur.

With the year-end upon us, India's music scene is brimming with exciting concerts by popular artistes such as Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon among others. On Sunday night, December 15, the Delhi-NCR audience witnessed a grand gig by Karan Aujla. From crooning his chartbusters like Softy, Making Memories, and Tauba Tauba to interacting with the audience, Aujla left no stone unturned to make his concert a memorable experience for the fans.

In addition, hip-hop titans Badshah and KR$NA joined Aujla on stage for a powerful performance of their collaborative singles Players and YKWIM which sent the energy into overdrive, with fans singing, dancing, and chanting throughout the entire set. Varun Dhawan also joined Aujla on stage, surprising the crowd. The Badlapur star grooved with Aujla and added some Bollywood tadka to his concert.

Karan took a tiny break from his Punjabi songs and sang Salman Khan's hit song O O Jaane Jaana. He even did the hook step, making the crowd go gaga. As he ended his concert, Aujla stated, "Thank you Gurugram! Tonight was pure fire energy! You guys know how to put on a great party! Shoutout to Varun, Badshah bhai and KR$NA for coming out tonight."

Aujla's 8-city It Was All A Dream India Tour is a celebration of his journey from being a small-town artist to now, an international superstar. He has two more shows in Gurugram this week on December 17 and 19. Karan began his India tour with a performance in Chandigarh on December 7 and followed it up with his next act in Bengaluru on December 13.

After performing three shows in Gurugram, Aujla will head next to Mumbai, where he will do two shows on December 21 and December 22. His next shows are scheduled in Kolkata (December 24), Jaipur (December 29), Ahmedabad (December 31), and Hyderabad (January 5).

