Varun Dhawan back on sets, shares video from his COVID-19 test

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to resume work and has posted a video that shows him getting tested for Covid-19. Varun posted a picture along with a medical personnel dressed in a PPE suit, face mask and eye gear. He then shared a video that shows his nasal swabs being collected.

Alongside the post, he wrote, "Returning to work. With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori (Two feet distance and mask is important). Swipe to see my test (it always stings) thank you to all the medical personnel."

See it here:

Varun did not share details about what he`s going to shoot for. The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film 'Coolie No. 1', directed by his father David Dhawan.

The movie features Varun stepping into the shoes of Govinda, while Sara will replace Karisma Kapoor from the original superhit film. The makers have retained two important songs from the film - 'Husn Hai Suhana' and 'Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha'.

Apart from 'Coolie No 1', Varun had 'Takht', 'Mr Lele' and 'Rannbhoomi' in his kitty, but there is still no update on the first project, while the latter two have been shelved. On the personal front, Varun was also reportedly set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal, but could not due to COVID-19.