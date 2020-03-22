Varun Dhawan asks Deepika Padukone 'why in night suit all the time', here's her hilarious reply

Deepika Padukone's previous post on 'productivity during coronavirus' has been going viral. The actress was seen in a night suit, which was also questioned by Varun Dhawan. Seeing his comment, Deepika had a hilarious reply on the same.

Varun Dhawan asked, "Why you always in a night suit?" Deepika replied, "Varun Dhawan, coz then I can comfortably sleep (indicating with an emoji) anytime!"

Here's the conversation:

In the post, Deepika indicated that she drank a full juice and ate fruits during her home quarantine session three. Deepika started the series after self-isolation was imposed on Indians and they were asked to stay at home. A janata curfew has been followed throughout the day on Sunday, from 7 am to 9 pm.

Deepika Padukone started her series with first organizing her wardrobe, and the taking care of self on the second day. Deepika and Varun have not yet collaborated on the big screen. While Varun will next be seen in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' opposite Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone would make a cameo opposite her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83'.