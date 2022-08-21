Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan groove to Bom Diggy Diggy at David Dhawan's birthday bash, video goes viral

Credit: Twitter

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan never fail to impress us with their dance moves. They share a good bond with each other and are known to be two humble stars who have a huge fan following, majorly because of how down-to-earth and friendly they are with their fans.

Apart from being great actors, the two stars have won many hearts for their friendly approach to fans and media. Recently, in a video that has gone viral on Instagram, Varun and Kartik can be seen shaking a leg together on Kartik's song Bom Diggy Diggy.

The video is from David Dhawan`s birthday bash. David Dhawan turned 71 on August 16. Apart from Varun and Kartik, Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Shakti Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, and Rajpal Yadav were some of the other attendees of the birthday party. Talking about Varun and Kartik's work front, Varun recently delivered a box-office hit Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film hit cinemas in June this year and did a business of around Rs 85 crores. The film that also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in significant roles is now available on Amazon Prime. Varun will next be seen in Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon in the offing.

Kartik, on the other hand, was last seen in the box-office blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film emerged as one of the biggest hits this year.Kartik is currently busy shooting for Shehzada. The film is being directed by Varun Dhawan's elder brother Rohit Dhawan and stars Kriti Sanon opposite Kartik.

Apart from Shehzada, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's SatyaPrem ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani for the second time. It marks Kartik`s first collaboration with Nadiadwala. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

While the actor's previous ventures too were in the romantic space, the viewers will see him bring a narrative that has not been explored before with this one. The film promises to be an unforgettable love story. Kartik will also be seen in Freddy opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India`s most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. (With inputs from ANI)