Varisu box office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna starrer inches closer to 50 crore mark

Thalapatahy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer continue to fare well at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Varisu box office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna starrer inches closer to 50 crore mark
Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna starrer family drama Varisu continues to perform well at the box office. Within three days of release, the film is nearly the 50 crore mark. The Tamil version of the film is performing well, but the Hindi version continues to struggle. 

As per the report of Sacnilk, till now the film has earned Rs 48.15 crores which includes Rs 47.55 from Tamil and Rs 6 lakhs from the  Hindi version. The report further stated on the third day, Varisu collected Rs 9.97 crores from all the languages. 

When it comes to comparison, the film has seen a drop of nearly 70%. However, the film continues to maintain its momentum, and despite facing competition from Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veer Simha Reddy, Varisu manages to pull the audience. 

All about Varisu 

Varisu is a family drama-cum-action thriller, which sees Vijay play a young man returning to aid his family at a difficult time as a business rival is trying to harm them. Varisu is a family drama-cum-action thriller, which sees Vijay play a young man returning to aid his family at a difficult time as a business rival is trying to harm them. The film marks Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil-language debut. The film, which was released on January 11, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj. It had earned Rs 11 crore in advance booking for day one.

What do trade experts have to say about Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu

Trade experts predict the film will build strongly over the five-day extended Pongal weekend and may end up earning somewhere between Rs 75-80 crore in the period. Although it has received mixed to positive critical response, fans have praised the film, calling it a ‘blockbuster’

 

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an 'oasis': Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
