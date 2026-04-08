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Varanasi story leaked? Mahesh Babu plays Shiva bhakt, gets betrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, here's how SS Rajamouli film is connected with Ramayana

A VFX firm shared the synopsis of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, explaining how Mahesh Babu's time-travelling action adventure is linked to Ramayana.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 02:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Varanasi story leaked? Mahesh Babu plays Shiva bhakt, gets betrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, here's how SS Rajamouli film is connected with Ramayana
Mahesh Babu in Varanasi
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Master filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is among the most-awaited films of 2027. After breaking the box office records with the Baahubali franchise and RRR, Rajamouli will now be bringing a globe-trotting action adventure, led by Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The first glimpse of Varanasi gave a peek into a film revolving around different eras, including the Treta Yuga. Now, a VFX firm, which is working on the visual effects of the film, has shared a synopsis on its website, leading to the leak of crucial details of the film. 

What is Varanasi's plot? 

Cine Site, the VFX firm that describes itself as 'a leading entertainment service studio', is currently working on the Rajamouli film. On their website, they have added the synopsis on the website. The synopsis reads, "A Shiva devotee embarks on a perilous quest across time to uncover a lost cosmic artefact of immense power. As he pieces together ancient secrets hidden through centuries, he realises the truth behind his mission—the very force that set him on this path is a calculating mastermind with a vision of absolute global domination. Forever. Unveiled."

image

What did we understand from the leaked synopsis?

Although we get to see the vision of Rajamouli in the motion teaser, with the new information from the website, it's clear that Rudra (Mahesh Babu) will be sent through eras by Kumba (Prithviraj), to get an artefact from the Ramayana era. However, Rudra will be betrayed by Kumba, as he wishes to acquire the artefact to rule the world. 

About Varanasi

Written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is his first film since the global sensation RRR. Varanasi blends mythology and Indian cultural folk tales with sci-fi elements like time travel to give a ‘globe-trotting’ adventure. Varanasi is set to release in theatres in April 2027

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