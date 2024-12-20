Vanvaas is directed by Anil Sharma, whose last release Gadar 2 broke several records at the box office.

Headlined by Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, Vanvaas has been released in the theatres this Friday on December 20. The emotional drama is directed by Utkarsh's father and filmmaker Anil Sharma, whose last release Gadar 2 broke several records at the box office last year.

The audience members, who have seen Vanvaas on the first day first show, have shared their views on X (formerly Twitter) and have compared it with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini-starrer Baghban. Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma's heartfelt performances have also won over the hearts of the people.

One X user wrote, "A rush of emotions, Vanvaas is more than just a film. The story feels very real, and Nana Patekar gave a heartfelt and unvarnished portrayal. Enjoyed every second of it", while another added, "My family and I watched Vanvaas, and what a fantastic experience it was. The way that Nana Patekar and Utkarsh brought emotions to life stuck with me. A very touching film. It is a modern-day Baghban." Another post read, "Vanvaas is an emotional rollercoaster rather than merely a film. Because of Nana Patekar's honest and heartfelt acting, the story seems very real. enjoyed it to the fullest. It's an amazing movie."



Calling it "a modern day-Baghban", a viewer wrote, "Vanvaas is the surprise of the year & a modern-day Baghban; here’s hoping this genuine effort gets its due, on TV at least. However, if possible, do give it a chance in theatres so that many more such mainstream Hindi films, targeting masses, can be attempted."

When Anil Sharma was asked why did he decide to make Vanvaas, the director told DNA, "I have read many heartbreaking stories in the newspapers, have seen instances where children have disowned their parent, left them at airports, Banaras ghat, Vrindavan. There are 1000s of widows in Vrindavan, ignored by their children. Itna sab dekh ke laga ki yeh kaun log hai, kaise hota hai. Then I got to know ki unki bhi majbooriyan hain par koi bhi majboori maa-baap se badh ke nahi hoti. Jab aap bache the toh woh aapko pura samay dete hain, ab aap kyun nahi de sakte? Kya aap budhe nahi honge? Kya aap bach jayenge? Aise mujhe inspiration mili to come up with this story, and that's what led to the inception of Vanvaas."