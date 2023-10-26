Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

Vaibhavi Merchant talks about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan bromance, says, ‘If Tiger vs Pathaan happens…’

Vaibhavi Merchant talks about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's bromance, says they are 'magic' together.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

After impressing the fans with her choreography of Besharam Rang in Pathaan, Vaibhavi Merchant has now taken the internet by storm with her choreography in Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. In a recent interview, the choreographer talked about how Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are as dancers. 

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Viabhavi Merchant talked about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s bromance and revealed how they are as dancers. The choreographer said, “Shah Rukh does his homework well, and rehearses a lot. He's a teacher's pet who feels upset if he's not in the Top 2. But Salman doesn't care. He's also a teacher's pet, but you just love him for who he is: either take it or leave it. He'll show you he's not a hustler, but he actually is one. Otherwise, you can't be sleepwalking through franchises like that.”

Talking about their bromance, Vaibhavi Merchant said that if Tiger vs Pathaan happens, it will be very tough for the actresses. She said, “They're magic together. They have so much love and respect for each other. I feel if Tiger vs Pathaan happens, the actresses would have a tough time because their bromance is going to take over.” 

Vaibhav Merchant also cited differences between Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone as dancers and said, “Katrina comes from a place of anxiety. She wants to make sure she doesn't disappoint anybody. Deepika came in as the completely opposite. She's a quiet worker. She did her rehearsals silently. She does her homework. Katrina also does her homework, but she's like, “Dekho, dekho, main apna homework karke aayi hu.” 

She added, “She needs a sign-off from me on everything, including her costumes. Deepika worked on her costume herself. Katrina is that frontbencher who's a teacher's pet. She's very hands-on. Deepika is that mid-bencher who comes with a certain ease.”

Meanwhile, helmed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 is all set to have a festive release this Diwali (November 12). The film’s trailer has already built excitement among the viewers. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in an action-packed cameo in the movie while Emraan will be seen playing the antagonist in the film.

