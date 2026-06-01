Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could have starred in film Masoom, says Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur praised IPL sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, joking that he would have cast the teenage cricketer in Masoom if he had not become a cricket star.

Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to attract attention beyond the cricket field after his remarkable IPL 2026 campaign. The 15-year-old, who amassed 776 runs in 16 matches this season, has now earned praise from filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

Taking to X, Kapur shared a light-hearted post about the young batter's screen presence. He wrote, “If sooryavanshi wasn’t such a sensational cricketer.. I could have cast him in Masoom the film.”

The comment quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom have been following Sooryavanshi's meteoric rise in Indian cricket. The youngster made headlines when he debuted in the IPL in April 2025 at just 14 years and 23 days old, becoming the youngest player ever to feature in the tournament.

If sooryavanshi wasn’t such a sensational cricketer.. I could have cast him in Masoom the film z.. pic.twitter.com/p8vaLzq1e2 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 31, 2026

Kapur's reference was to his acclaimed 1983 film Masoom, which marked his directorial debut and starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Saeed Jaffrey, Tanuja and Supriya Pathak. The film is also remembered for introducing child actors Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj.

The filmmaker is currently working on a contemporary adaptation of Masoom, which was recently announced. The new version is expected to revisit themes of family, identity and relationships for a modern audience.

Speaking about the project earlier, Kapur had said, “For a long time, I've felt that the themes of Masoom deserved to be revisited through the lens of today's world. Families, relationships, identity; these ideas have evolved so much, and cinema must evolve with them. AR Rahman has always had the rare ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both composer and creative partner on this journey makes it even more meaningful.”

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi's performances have strengthened calls for higher honours. The youngster has reportedly been included in the 30-member list of probables for the upcoming Asian Games, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India having submitted names to the Indian Olympic Association.

Recently, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also backed the teenager's natural style of play and expressed his desire to see him succeed in Test cricket. Speaking about the youngster, Tendulkar said, “He's kind of a player who looks very confident, very, very sure of what he wants to do and I would not want to play around with his natural instincts.”