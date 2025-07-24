Vaani Kapoor reveals if she's returning in War 2, opens up on Kiara Advani replacing her in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer: 'I'm coming back'

Vaani Kapoor opened up about the possiblity of her character returning in War 2, and also expressed her thoughts about director Siddharth Anand and Tiger Shroff getting replaced in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer.

Actress Vaani Kapoor shared her excitement about Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2, and also shared her thoughts about her character's return in the much-awaited sequel. Vaani was the female lead in War (2019), and in the sequel, she's been replaced by Kiara Advani. War is the biggest hit in Vaani's filmography, which makes her possessive about the franchise. In a recent interview for her new project, Vaani discussed her thoughts about War 2, and also opened up about the possibility of returning to the franchise.

Vaani Kapoor on War 2

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Vaani was asked if she wanted to be a part of War 2. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress said, “No, I wish them the best. I feel incredibly grateful that I at least got the opportunity to be a part of a film like War, the OG War. It is looking beautiful. It is cinematic. It is larger than life. Kudos to the team.”

Later, she playfully opened up about Tiger Shroff and director Siddharth Anand getting replaced along with her in the sequel, and added, "Me, Sid (director Sidharth), and Tiger are all not there in the sequel. Tiger and I both passed away in War. So I said, 'If Tiger comes back, I’m coming back too, my friend!'”

About War 2

War 2, the direct sequel to War, is the most awaited film of 2025. This movie is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie also stars Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role. The trailer of War 2 will be unveiled on July 25. It got delayed by a week, as YRF decided not to dilute the audience from their latest superhit, Saiyaara. Yash Raj Films has already struck gold with Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday's romantic musical. With War 2, YRF will easily score huge at the box office. War 2 will be followed by Alia Bhatt- Sharvari-starrer Alpha, which is releasing in December 2025, and it is expected to perform well at the box office.