Vaani Kapoor raises temperatures as she flaunts her washboard abs in bikini - WATCH

Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor who has been basking in the success of her last outing 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has been setting Instagram on fire with her latest, sizzling hot video.

On Monday evening, Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram account that boasts an impressive 5.2 million followers, to drop a hot video of herself striking various poses sporting a tiny embellished bikini top teamed with a bikini bottom that she further paired with loosely-fitted white pants.

Looking gorgeous flaunting her sexy curves in the video, Vaani also sported a new hairstyle which one can say quite suited her. Showing off her washboard abs and curves, Vaani raised the mercury levels as she struck different poses in the video.

"Too many people miss the silver lining in search of gold," Vaani captioned the video.

As for Vaani's latest outing, she essayed the role of a trangender woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Speaking about getting onboard the film, Vaani told DNA in an exclusive interview, "For me, when Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui came to me, I was blown away by the script because it sensitively spoke about the need for inclusivity but told the story in the most engaging way possible. Hats off to Abhishek Kapoor for making a film that is accessible for people and can appeal to every human being, in every part of the country. We have to first pull in people to watch such films so that they can ponder over what we are trying to say and that, I believe, can hopefully aid in changing society at large."

On the work front, Vaani will be seen next in Karan Malhotra's 'Shamshera' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. 'Shamshera' will release on March 18, 2022.