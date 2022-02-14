Vaani Kapoor can't contain her excitement for 'Shamshera', says 'theatrical experience like no other’

Vaani Kapoor, who won the audience's hearts with her brilliant portrayal of a trans-woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', can't contain her excitement for her next project 'Shamshera' in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The Yash Raj Films production, scheduled to release on July 22, 2022, promises to be an action-packed entertainer.

Sharing her excitement about the film's release, Vaani says “Shamshera is a theatrical experience like no other and I’m really happy that we have a release date that tells audiences that we are coming to entertain them with a story and a spectacle that will hopefully touch the hearts of every cinema lover across the country.”

Talking about her performances on-screen, Vaani adds, “Shamshera is a film that is extremely close to my heart and each one of us have given our best to make it a film that everyone, across all age-groups, will enjoy. Coming out of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, I wanted to give audiences a performance that they will again hopefully love. I want to deliver strong performances on screen and Shamshera is that perfect vehicle for me.”

Vaani, who will be seen in a drop-dead gorgeous avatar playing the role of the most coveted performer in India, has this to say about her character, “I’m really excited to play the role of a performer who dances her way into the hearts of people and I have some amazing songs to perform on. I’m hoping that all the songs of Shamshera become a huge success too. It's a product of our love, sweat and hard work.”

'Shamshera' also marks Karan Malhotra's return to direction after seven years since he last helmed Akshay Kumar-Sidharth Mahotra starrer 'Brothers' in 2015. His 2012 debut film 'Agneepath' headlined by Hrithik Roshan was the remake of the 1990 cult classic film of the same name that starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.