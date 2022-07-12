Vaani Kapoor breaks silence on her role in Shamshera being compared with Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan

Vaani Kapoor-Katrina Kaif/File photos

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Yash Raj Films' production Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles is among the most awaited films in Bollywood as it marks Ranbir's return to screens after his last theatrical release was Dutt's biopic Sanju in 2018.

Since the first look poster of Vaani's character Sona from the upcoming period action thriller, slated to release on July 22, was released, the audiences found it too similar to Katrina Kaif's character Suraiyaa from the 2018 period action thriller Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

Reacting to these comparisons, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress told India Forums, "No yaa, because there is only so much you have seen in the trailer. One must be perceiving way more than one can understand from the trailer or the song that has come out. But there is a lot. There's an entire different arc to my character is all I can say and I can say that with conviction that it's a very different film."

"I have seen Thugs Of Hindostan and I have worked in my film and I understand there is a huge difference and there is no comparison as such. She is a wonderful dancer, actor everything and I am glad if you are comparing me, but please compare me to her beauty, I'll be very happy", the actress further added while speaking to the entertainment portal.



Ranbir Kapoor features in the first double role of his career as the titular character and his son Balli, whereas Sanjay Dutt stars as the cop Shuddh Singh in Karan Malhotra's third directorial after Agneepath and Brothers. Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, and Ronit Roy also play prominent roles in Shamshera.