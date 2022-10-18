Uunchai trailer Twitter review: Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher starrer looks 'like fine slice of life drama', say netizens

File Photo

On Tuesday, the makers of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and Neena Gupta starrer dropped the much-anticipated trailer of Uunchai on social media.

The story of the film revolves around Amitabh, Boman, and Anupam fulfilling their friend Danny's last wish to summit Mount Everest as an ode to true friendship and courage. Netizens took to Twitter and reacted to the trailer. One of them wrote, “ After a very long time feeling excited about a movie..#Uunchai All the best wishes to the film.”

The second person tweeted, “really love #UunchaiTrailer. The four legends together... #AmitabhBachchan, #DannyDenzongpa, #AnupamKher and #BomanIrani. Ek se badhkar ek. This film gonna work at Box office. Good concept and full on family entertainer. Looking forward. #Uunchai By #SoorajBarjatya.” The third person wrote, “#UunchaiTrailer trailer deserves more hype. Looks like a masterpiece already. Casting is superb. @shiv_vaani__ aisi aur iss umar tak dosti chahiye tumhari. And the song at end ye jeevan hai iss jeevan ka yahi hai yahi hai rangroop .. To good”

This is more about #Friendship & courage at the age when no one takes a daring task.



Sooraj Barjatya, who heads Rajshri Productions, makes his comeback to film direction after seven years with Uunchai as his last directorial was the Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. The filmmaker has previously helmed blockbusters such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.



Uunchai is Amitabh's fifth release this year after Jhund, Runway 34, Brahmastra, and Goodbye. Big B was also seen in a small cameo in Chup: Revenge of the Artist and narrated Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic drama Radhe Shyam. While Anupam Kher has been seen in the blockbuster The Kashmir Files, Boman Irani made his OTT debut this year with the suspense drama series Masoom on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, an ode to true friendship and courage, is bankrolled by Rajshri Productions in its 75th year of formation.