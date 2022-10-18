Search icon
Uunchai trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani aim to summit Mt Everest in Sooraj Barjatya's film

Uunchai also stars Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika in pivotal roles. The film releases on November 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Uunchai/File photo

The trailer for the much-anticipated film Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and Neena Gupta, was released by the makers on Tuesday, October 18. The film is helmed by the famous filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya.

Slated to release on November 11, the film will see Amitabh, Boman, and Anupam fulfilling their friend Danny's last wish to summit Mount Everest as an ode to true friendship and courage. Parineeti, whose recent release Code Name Tiranga is still playing in the theatres, will act as their guide and instructor during the arduous journey.

The official synopsis on the YouTube video reads, "Embark on the journey of a lifetime with #Uunchai for the sake of lifelong friendships! Cheer on this trio as they leave their cozy Delhi lives to trek to Everest Base Camp. Why? Because Friendship Was Their Only Motivation!"

Sooraj Barjatya, who heads Rajshri Productions, makes his comeback to film direction after seven years with Uunchai as his last directorial was the Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. The filmmaker has previously helmed blockbusters such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

READ | Anupam Kher shares photo with Uunchai co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, says 'it always feels impossible...'

Uunchai is Amitabh's fifth release this year after Jhund, Runway 34, Brahmastra, and Goodbye. Big B was also seen in a small cameo in Chup: Revenge of the Artist and narrated Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic drama Radhe Shyam. While Anupam Kher has been seen in the blockbuster The Kashmir Files, Boman Irani made his OTT debut this year with the suspense drama series Masoom on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, an ode to true friendship and courage, is bankrolled by Rajshri Productions in its 75th year of formation.

