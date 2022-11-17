Uunchai star Anupam Kher wishes to do action film, challenges John Abraham by saying 'usse mere jitna lamba...'

Anupam Kher- John Abraham

Anupam Kher is on a roll. After giving standout performances in The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2, and now Uunchai, Kher wished to give tough competition to John Abraham. In a recent media interaction, Anupam expressed his wish to jump into the action genre, but he added that people have a perception that stars like John can pull it off.

In the latest episode of Mashable's The Bombay Journey, when the host asked him about a genre from his wishlist, Kher flexed his muscles and asked him about it. The host stated that he could give John a run for his money. Then Kher replied to him back saying, "But we expect that from John. With all due respect to him, usse mere jitna lamba dialogue bulwa lo na."

Soon, Kher realised that his comment might be taken in the wrong context, so he corrected himself, and stated, "He can do it, I’m sure… Sometimes, an actor gets fixed in his own image, I think it’s important to break the mould." Kher continued, "And you can expect great action from John, he has such a wonderful body, but I think he can also act very well. He does.”

Well, it seems like Anupam is certain about giving tough to youngsters. Recently, while promoting Uunchai with DNA, Anupam stated that he considers Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan as his competitors. "My completion is not with my contemporaries, but with youngsters. Mera competition toh Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan ke saath hai. They are wonderful people, and brilliant actors, but agar yeh actors 38 saal aur 530 films karne ke baad bhi aise, apni film ke baare mein aise baat kar sake, toh that will be their achievement," the actor asserted. Anupam's Uunchai has found it's acceptance among family audience, and the film is growing stronger with each passing day.