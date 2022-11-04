Uunchai star Amitabh Bachchan gets backrub from Anupam Kher on KBC sets, Neena Gupta reacts

ColorsTV/Instagram

The most recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will have Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta as guests. Together with Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan, the group will walk on stage in style. The veteran actors will be seen having some fun together in the promo video that the channel shared.

Amitabh Bachchan is seen welcoming his pals to his game show in the footage that Sony TV's Instagram page shared. The actors can be seen having lighthearted discussions as Boman Irani says, "Let's enjoy." In another scene, Big B exclaims "haaye Anupam" while Anupam Kher massages him. Neena Gupta after seeing this can be seen giggling.

Sharing the video, Sony TV captioned, “KBC ke manch par @amitabhbachchan ji ki hogi apne doston se mulaqaat, aur pata chalega ki kyun chhalke unn sabhi ke jazbaat? Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 7th November raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

Neena Gupta is a star who has proved her mettle on every possible platform. Before giving stellar performances in movies. Before making an identity on OTT, Neena proved her worth by being a major part of successful television series. Serials like Buniyad, Saans, Mirza Ghalib, and Khandan are among those golden shows, that are still widely discussed.



Recently, Neena joined DNA for an exclusive conversation, and while promoting her upcoming film Uunchai, the Badhaai Ho star opened up on the current state of television. Gupta stated, "Hum lakh keh le ki, people are not in-sync (with content on TV), (content) regressive hai, lekin main yeh bolti hoon ki kyu chalte hai? Because our society is regressive. Why do these saas-bahu shows are still running, jaha saas make up laga ke, saree pehen ke rehti hai? Kyu chalte hai? Kyuki humari samaj aisa hi hai. Humare yaha 1% log honge jo badle hain, baki humare desh mein auraton ka sthaan wahi hai. Aur kai saalon tak waise hi rehne wala hai. The change is happening but on a minuscule level."

Sooraj Barjatya's directed Uunchai will hit cinemas on November 11.



