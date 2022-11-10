Uunchai: Shehnaaz Gill says 'I cried a lot' after watching Anupam Kher-Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Credit: Shehnaaz Gill-Boman Irani/Instagram

Television actress Shehnaaz Gill, on Wednesday, attended Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupa starrer Uunchai’s screening. Apart from her, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Bhagyashree also attended the premiere night.

Shehnaaz Gupta got emotional after watching the film, and a video of the same is also going viral on social media. On being asked if she cried after watching the film, the actress said, “Haan, bhot zayada (Yes, I cried a lot). Arey of course itne, mai bol rhi hoon mai bohot royi hoon, bohot achi picture hai, sabko dekhni chaiye, iss mai message hai jaha tak mujhe samjh aaya hai, impossible cheezo ko bhi possible bana sakte hai (Yes of course, I am saying that I have cried a lot, it is a very good film, everyone should watch it, one message that I have got from this movie is that impossible things can be made possible).”

Social media users also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Me phle bhi jane wali thi dekhne pr ab to pakka jaungi.” The second one said, “She is the only one who is a good human being in this stupid industry..” The third person mentioned, “Her smile makes me smile. I just love the way she is.” The fourth one said, “God bless u mem mai jb v inko dekhti hi sid sir k yad ati h sir aj hote so mem aur sir sth movie dekhte.”

Recently, Neena joined DNA for an exclusive conversation, and while promoting her upcoming film Uunchai, the Badhaai Ho star opened up on the current state of television. Gupta stated, "Hum lakh keh le ki, people are not in-sync (with content on TV), (content) regressive hai, lekin main yeh bolti hoon ki kyu chalte hai? Because our society is regressive. Why do these saas-bahu shows are still running, jaha saas make up laga ke, saree pehen ke rehti hai? Kyu chalte hai? Kyuki humari samaj aisa hi hai. Humare yaha 1% log honge jo badle hain, baki humare desh mein auraton ka sthaan wahi hai. Aur kai saalon tak waise hi rehne wala hai. The change is happening but on a minuscule level."

Panchayat star further added, "Issi liye toh log dekhte hai yeh shows. Unko aisa lagta hai ki 'arey usko uski saas tang kar rahi hai... mere saath bhi aisa huya hai... so I am okay.'" Neena even added that even the makers take inspiration from society, "Kaha se aate hai yeh ideas? Samaj se hi aate hai na. Toh humara samaj bahut pichada hua hai. Suruvat hui hai badlaav ki, dekhte aage kaha jaata hai." Sooraj Barjatya's directed Uunchai will hit cinemas on November 11.

Slated to release on November 11, the film will see Amitabh, Boman, and Anupam fulfilling their friend Danny's last wish to summit Mount Everest as an ode to true friendship and courage. Parineeti, whose recent release Code Name Tiranga is still playing in the theatres, will act as their guide and instructor during the arduous journey. Unnchai will clash with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda and Rocket Gang at the box office.