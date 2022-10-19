Uunchai: Salman Khan heaps praise on trailer of Sooraj Bharjatya's directorial, says 'truly one of best...'

Salman Khan- Sooraj Bharjatya

Salman Khan has reacted to the trailer of Sooraj Bharjatya's upcoming film Uunchai, and called him his 'best director.' Khan and Sooraj have been a terrific duo, and they have always created history at the box office.

While sharing his thoughts about Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starrer, Khan took his thoughts on Twitter and wrote, "My best director and truly one of the best human beings I have ever met and worked with. All the best my brother Sooraj babuuuuuuu .. #SoorajRBarjatya." |

Here's Khan's view on Uunchai

My best director and truly one of the best human beings I have ever met and worked with. All the best my brother Sooraj babuuuuuuu .. #SoorajRBarjatya https://t.co/OiTE1zjCWB — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 19, 2022

Salman Khan and director Sooraj Bhajataya are one terrific actor-director duo. From Maine Pyar Kiya to Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, all of them blockbusters. However, this time, the director has made his comeback without his lucky charm.

READ: Uunchai director Sooraj Bharjatya reveals why he denied Salman Khan's wish to star in Amitabh Bachchan starrer

The cast and crew held a trailer launch event in Mumbai, and there Bhajatya revealed that his favourite actor asked him to be cast in the movie, but he refused it. "Iss mein maine sab bandhan tod diye. Ek charm tha Prem... rakho toh chal jaye, but ismein sab bandhan tod diye maine. The Vivah director further revealed, "When I told Salman (Khan) that I am making this film, he said, 'why are you going to hills to make this film?' Then later he expressed, 'I can do this film' but I said no because I wanted a different cast."

Slated to release on November 11, the film will see Amitabh, Boman, and Anupam fulfilling their friend Danny's last wish to summit Mount Everest as an ode to true friendship and courage. Parineeti, whose recent release Code Name Tiranga is still playing in the theatres, will act as their guide and instructor during the arduous journey. Unnchai will clash with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda and Rocket Gang at the box office.