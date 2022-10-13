Uunchai: Rajkumar Hirani unveils Boman Irani's look from Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher starrer

Uunchai

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer Uunchai are building up the hype by unveiling the character posters through veteran artists. After Dharmendra revealed Amitabh Bachchan's poster, and Anil Kapoor dropped Anupam Kher's still, director Rajkumar Hirani revealed the first look of Boman Irani's character from the film.

Rajkumar Hirani shared Boman's look from the film and wrote, "Feels good as I present to you my friend – Boman Irani as Javed Siddiqui in #SoorajBarjatya’s #Uunchai. Can’t wait to see @bomanirani in this film. Relive and celebrate the beauty of friendship with @rajshri and @uunchaithemovieon 11.11.22. #Rajshri."

Here's the tweet

Feels good as I present to you my friend – Boman Irani as Javed Siddiqui in #SoorajBarjatya’s #Uunchai.

Can’t wait to see @bomanirani in this film.

Relive and celebrate the beauty of friendship with @rajshri and @uunchaithemovie on 11.11.22. #Rajshri pic.twitter.com/s0mFtbFGAW October 13, 2022

Earlier, Dharmendra wishes his longtime friend Amitabh Bachchan ahead of his character poster launch and Anil Kapoor taking it to his social media platforms to unveil his dear friend, Anupam Kher’s character poster. The question of who will unveil Boman Irani’s poster created intrigue. On Thursday, Rajkumar Hirani revealed the look, one could see two avatars of Boman Irani from Uunchai. On one hand, he looked every bit of a common man with a market as his backdrop and food carts in the foreground. On the flip side, he looks up stunned and amazed at snow mountains. With snow-burned face, snowflakes all over him, Boman Irani looks nothing like his former self from the same poster. The intrigue deepens around the journey of Uunchai, what caused these friends to leave their cozy worlds and embark on a journey of a lifetime?

Uunchai is Rajshri’s milestone film that marks the production house’s 75 glorious years in the Hindi film industry. A film mounted on ambition and reinvention, Uunchai has a mega ensemble coming together for the first time! Boman Irani in this ensemble was casted by Anupam Kher. The Rajshri veteran took it upon his shoulders to get Boman Irani on the cast of Uunchai, completing the amazing trio of friends played by - Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The film also stars Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. Uunchai will release in cinemas on 11.11.22.