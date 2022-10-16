Search icon
Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra unveils her look from Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta starrer

Parineeti Chopra dropped the poster and unveiled her first look poster from Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer film Uunchai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 07:29 PM IST

Credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, on Sunday, unveiled her first look poster from Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer film Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anuman Kher and Neena Gupta. 

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped the poster which she captioned, "Extremely grateful and forever indebted to Sooraj Sir for giving me Shraddha in his #Uunchai. I grew up watching his films, and today I am starring in one.. Pinch me! Catch this beautiful film in a theatre near you on 11.11.22."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. Uunchai is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Previously makers unveiled the first-look posters of Amitabh, Anupam and Boman Irani. The film marks the first-ever collaboration of the Kill Dill actor along with Amitabh Bachchan and Sooraj Barjatya.

The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. Makers are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film on October 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Parineeti was recently seen in an action thriller film `Code Name Tiragna` alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film got a decent response at the box office.  (With inputs from Ani)

