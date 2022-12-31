Uunchai OTT release: When, where to watch Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani-starrer film

Uunchai/File photo

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in the leads, the adventure drama Uunchai was released in the theatres on November 11. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial was loved by audiences across age groups and celebrated its 50 days of theatrical run on Friday, December 30.

On Friday itself, the OTT giant ZEE5 announced that the film will be streaming on its platform from January 6 as it took to its social media handles and wrote, "Brace yourselves for the most adventurous start of the year with the most loved family entertainer. Watch #Uunchai and re-discover the bond of friendship like never before! Premieres 6th Jan. #UunchaiOnZEE5".

Brace yourselves for the most adventurous start of the year with the most loved family entertainer. Watch #Uunchai and re-discover the bond of friendship like never before! Premieres 6th Jan.#UunchaiOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/zkJ8ZTd4rg — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) December 30, 2022

It was earlier this month itself on December 6 when the makers, Rajshri Films, had penned a special note thanking the audience for showering their love on the film and requesting those, who haven't seen Uunchai yet, to go and watch the same in theatres, adding that the emotional drama won't be released on any streaming platform soon.

Their note read, "It is the desire of our hearts to see ‘Uunchai’ have a strong and long run at the theatres and therefore, Uunchai will not have an online release very soon. We gave Uunchai, 7 years of passion, hard work, and above all love! From its conception to its release, every day, we have kept you, our audience in mind and have crafted an experience that we would want you to cherish and remember! The experience of watching a film on the big screen is simply magical! Watching a pirated version of the film on your electronic devices or delaying your watch, waiting for the film to release online, would mean robbing yourself of this magical experience."

It seems that the production house has heeded the requests of the public and has thus, agreed to release the film on ZEE5 exactly after a month of sharing the note above.



