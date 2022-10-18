Uunchai director Sooraj Bharjatya reveals why he denied Salman Khan's wish to star in Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Sooraj Bharjatya had to let go of his lucky charm Salman Khan for the upcoming film, Uunchai, but why? The director revealed.

Salman Khan and director Sooraj Bhajataya are one terrific actor-director duo. From Maine Pyar Kiya to Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, all of them blockbusters. However, this time, the director has made his comeback without his lucky charm.

Sooraj is bringing his next drama Uunchai with an ensemble cast of veteran superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika with Parineeti Chopra. The cast and crew held a trailer launch event in Mumbai, and there Bhajatya revealed that his favourite actor asked him to be cast in the movie, but he refused it. "Iss mein maine sab bandhan tod diye. Ek charm tha Prem... rakho toh chal jaye, but ismein sab bandhan tod diye maine. The Vivah director further revealed, "When I told Salman (Khan) that I am making this film, he said, 'why are you going to hills to make this film?' Then later he expressed, 'I can do this film' but I said no because I wanted a different cast."

The trailer for the much-anticipated film Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and Neena Gupta, was released by the makers on Tuesday, October 18. The film is helmed by the famous filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya.'

Slated to release on November 11, the film will see Amitabh, Boman, and Anupam fulfilling their friend Danny's last wish to summit Mount Everest as an ode to true friendship and courage. Parineeti, whose recent release Code Name Tiranga is still playing in the theatres, will act as their guide and instructor during the arduous journey.

Uunchai is Amitabh's fifth release this year after Jhund, Runway 34, Brahmastra, and Goodbye. Big B was also seen in a small cameo in Chup: Revenge of the Artist and narrated Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic drama Radhe Shyam. While Anupam Kher has been seen in the blockbuster The Kashmir Files, Boman Irani made his OTT debut this year with the suspense drama series Masoom on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, an ode to true friendship and courage, is bankrolled by Rajshri Productions in its 75th year of formation.