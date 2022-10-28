Search icon
Sooraj Barjatya reveals Shahid Kapoor got upset during Vivah, mocks him saying 'apni shaadi mein...'

Sooraj recalled how Shahid had no understanding of arranged marriage, and he was even hesitant to wear pagdi during the climax of Vivah.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

Sooraj Barjatya- Vivah

Shahid Kapoor is considered one of the most loveable actors in Bollywood. His arranged marriage with Mira Rajput broke many hearts of his female fans in 2015. Post-marriage, Kapoor has become the perfect family man, and his fan following witnessed huge growth. 

Before getting married to Rajput, Shahid witnessed the journey from engagement to marriage with Sooraj Barjatya's Vivah. The 2006 romantic drama was a crash course for Shahid. The actor wasn't in-sync with the rituals of traditional marriage, and the director revealed it all. 

While promoting his upcoming directorial Uunchai, Sooraj recalled shooting Vivah with Pinkvilla, and said, "I always tease him because in Vivah, he understood nothing about arranged marriage. Matlab mujhe abhi bhi yaad hai ek scene hai jiske andar he was to come to meet the girl. Maine kuch aur kapde bole the, voh coat, jeans mein aa gaya." 

READ: Uunchai trailer Twitter review: Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher starrer looks 'like fine slice of life drama', say netizens

Barjatya further added, "I said, 'Shahid where are the clothes that you are supposed to wear, you are seeing a girl.' He said, 'I like to go casual.' I said, 'casual theek hai par kuch toh tayyar hote hain.' He said, 'nahi Sooraj main apni shaadi mein aise hi jaunga.' I said, 'chalo theek hai.'

The Maine Pyar Kiya further revealed how Kapoor got upset during the shoot of climax, as he had to wear turban. "shaadi ho rahi hai uske climax mein he asked, 'main pagdi kyu pehnu?' Maine kaha pehnni padegi. Aise rooth gaya." Barjatya mocked Shahid by saying that he followed all the rituals in hisn wedding. "Apni shaadi mein sab kiya usne." 

Vivah was a blockbuster at the box office, despite clashing with biggie Dhoom 2. Speaking about Uunchai, Sooraj will mark his return to films after seven years. Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika in the lead roles. Uunchai will release in cinemas on November 11. 

