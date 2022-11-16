Uunchai box office collection day 5: Sooraj Bharjatya directed, Amitabh Bachchan starrer earns Rs 13.80 crore

Uunchai

Uunchai box office collection day 5: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra starrer Uunchai has proved to become a dark horse at the box office. Despite limited screens, and selected shows, Sooraj Barjatya's directorial maintain its decent run at the box office.

As far as collections are concerned, till now, Uunchai has managed to collect Rs 13.80 crores. On its fifth day (Tuesday), the film witnessed a marginal drop and earned Rs 1.76 crores. Taran Adarsh quoted the film collections on his Twitter and wrote, "#Uunchai remains rock-steady on Day 5, marginal drop [6.38%] vis-à-vis Day 4… Continues to perform better in evening shows… Eyes ₹ 16.75 cr [+/-] in Week 1… Weekend 2 crucial… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.76 cr. Total: ₹ 13.80 cr. #India biz."

Here's the tweet

#Uunchai remains rock-steady on Day 5, marginal drop [6.38%] vis-à-vis Day 4… Continues to perform better in evening shows… Eyes ₹ 16.75 cr [+/-] in Week 1… Weekend 2 crucial… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.76 cr. Total: ₹ 13.80 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/p59G2LDCzz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2022

Boman Irani, who is enjoying the response to his recently-released movie Uunchai, had initially declined the offer to star in the film. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra.

Watch Neena Gupta on Uunchai

"I had to decline the role when Sooraj Ji first approached me due to personal issues and work obligations. Then, one fine day, I received a call from Anupam Kher. Before I could say hello, he began ranting at me. Anupam just heard the script read by Sooraj sir and was so moved by it that he was curious to find out who all were in it. He made the call as soon as he heard that I had rejected the movie," Boman said.

The actor said that he knew the intention behind Anupam's scolding. "I knew that behind all of the scolding was pure love, friendship, and his care for me. He genuinely wanted me to do this film because, according to him, I would be a part of history. He was certain that with this cast, Uunchai would smash records. And he was correct, I had the best time of my life while working on this film." Uunchai got released with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's actioner Yashoda.