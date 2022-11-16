Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Uunchai box office collection day 5: Sooraj Bharjatya directed, Amitabh Bachchan starrer earns Rs 13.80 crore

Uunchai suffers a marginal drop and continues its victory march at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Uunchai box office collection day 5: Sooraj Bharjatya directed, Amitabh Bachchan starrer earns Rs 13.80 crore
Uunchai

Uunchai box office collection day 5: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra starrer Uunchai has proved to become a dark horse at the box office. Despite limited screens, and selected shows, Sooraj Barjatya's directorial maintain its decent run at the box office. 

As far as collections are concerned, till now, Uunchai has managed to collect Rs 13.80 crores. On its fifth day (Tuesday), the film witnessed a marginal drop and earned Rs 1.76 crores. Taran Adarsh quoted the film collections on his Twitter and wrote, "#Uunchai remains rock-steady on Day 5, marginal drop [6.38%] vis-à-vis Day 4… Continues to perform better in evening shows… Eyes ₹ 16.75 cr [+/-] in Week 1… Weekend 2 crucial… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.76 cr. Total: ₹ 13.80 cr. #India biz." 

Here's the tweet

Boman Irani, who is enjoying the response to his recently-released movie Uunchai, had initially declined the offer to star in the film. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra.

Watch Neena Gupta on Uunchai

"I had to decline the role when Sooraj Ji first approached me due to personal issues and work obligations. Then, one fine day, I received a call from Anupam Kher. Before I could say hello, he began ranting at me. Anupam just heard the script read by Sooraj sir and was so moved by it that he was curious to find out who all were in it. He made the call as soon as he heard that I had rejected the movie," Boman said.

The actor said that he knew the intention behind Anupam's scolding. "I knew that behind all of the scolding was pure love, friendship, and his care for me. He genuinely wanted me to do this film because, according to him, I would be a part of history. He was certain that with this cast, Uunchai would smash records. And he was correct, I had the best time of my life while working on this film." Uunchai got released with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's actioner Yashoda. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
Dhanteras 2022: Investing in gold this Dhanteras? Things to keep in mind before buying
Shehnaaz Gill oozes boss lady vibes in grey pantsuit, fans call her 'natural beauty'
Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti turns picturesque white after fresh snowfall, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 Retentions: Check retained-released players, purse value, vacant slots
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.