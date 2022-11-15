Uunchai box office collection day 4: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher starrer maintains momentum, earns Rs 11.91 crore

Uunchai

Uunchai box office collection day 4: The Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai succeeded in bringing families to cinemas. Even on its fourth day, the film saw a minimal drop, and the Monday box office collections were at par with Monday's first-day collection.

The Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Danny Dengzonpa, and Parinneti Chopra starrer opened with Rs 1.81 crore. As per the report of India.com, the film managed to collect 1.75 crores (nett) on Monday. Till now, Uunchai has collected Rs 11.91 crores from the domestic box office.

Day-wise collections of Uunchai

Friday: Rs 1.81 crores

Saturday: Rs 3.64 crores

Sunday: Rs 4.71 crores

Monday: 1.75 crores

With Uunchai, Sooraj made his directorial return to Bollywood after seven years. Before Uunchai, his last directorial was Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

Director Sooraj Barjataya and Salman Khan are an inseparable duo. Whenever they come together, history was created at the box office. They hold the record of maintaining a successful streak with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

Sooraj did reveal that he was writing a film for Salman, but then the idea of Uunchai struck him, and he couldn't let go of the film. While elaborating further, he even shared Khan's reaction to the idea of Uunchai. Sooraj said, "Jab Maine unse kaha ki mein yeh (Uunchai) bana raha hu, toh phele toh woh hasse. Unhone kaha ki 'kaha Mehboob (studio) se nikal kar Himalaya mein ja rahe ho.' He wanted to become a part of the film, toh unhone mazak mein kaha 'main chalta hoon saath mein body bana ke.' But then I told him that you have a certain image, and people can imagine you reaching Everest easily, but I need such actors that will justify the struggle and make the story believable." Uunchai released in cinemas with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda.