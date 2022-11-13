Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Uunchai box office collection day 2: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher starrer collects Rs 5.45 crore

Uunchai, Sooraj Barjatya directorial, had a respectable first day at the box office and improved on its second.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

Uunchai box office collection day 2: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher starrer collects Rs 5.45 crore
File photo

Uunchai, Sooraj Barjatya directorial, had a respectable first day at the box office and improved on its second. The Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra movie centres on a story of hope and aspirations with the fundamental importance of community and friendship. 

Confirming its Day 2 collections, Taran Adrsh wrote, “#Uunchai is displaying strong legs at the #BO… Remarkable growth [+101.10%] on Day 2… Super-strong word of mouth is converting into packed shows… Fantastic Day 3 + double digit weekend on the cards… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr. Total: ₹ 5.45 cr. #India biz.” 

In another tweet he wrote, “#Uunchai records second biggest *Day 2* growth after #TheKashmirFiles… NOTE: Day 2 growth in %… #TheKashmirFiles: 139.44% #Uunchai: 101.10%. EXTRAORDINARY TRENDING. #India biz.” 

Yesterday he had tweeted, "Like #MainePyarKiya and #HAHK, #Rajshri has decided to release #Uunchai in phase-wise manner at centres/cinemas where the film hasn’t released yet… The word of mouth is positive, but the showcasing is restricted in Week 1, which will gradually increase in the coming weeks." 

Sooraj Barjatya's directorial Uunchai has already impressed Bollywood, and several actors and other filmy personalities are going gaga over the tale of friendship. 

Also read: Uunchai: Boman Irani reveals he initially declined Sooraj Barjatya's film co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher 

On Wednesday, Anupam hosted a grand premiere of the film, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Post-screening, celebs shared their thought about the film and thanked Sooraj for spreading hope and positivity.   

Released on November 11, the film saw Amitabh, Boman, and Anupam fulfilling their friend Danny's last wish to summit Mount Everest as an ode to true friendship and courage. Unnchai clashed with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda and Rocket Gang at the box office.   

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.