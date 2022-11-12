Uunchai box office collection day 1: Despite limited screens, Amitabh Bachchan's film earns Rs 1.81 crore

Uunchai

Uunchai box office collection day 1: Sooraj Barjatya's directorial comeback Uunchai has managed to open on a decent note, despite limited screenings. The Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra starrer revolves around the tale of hope and aspirations with the core value of togetherness and friendship.

Talking about the box office collection, the film has a limited release with 483 screens. Still, the movie managed to Rs 1.81 crores on its first day. Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the film collection on his Twitter and wrote, "Limited screens [483]… Limited shows [2 to 4 shows per day at prime properties]…Yet, #Uunchai finds its share of audience… Decent Day 1… Fares much, much better than most mid-range films with higher screen count + shows… Fri ₹ 1.81 cr. #India biz."

Limited screens [483]…

Limited shows [2 to 4 shows per day at prime properties]…

Yet, #Uunchai finds its share of audience… Decent Day 1… Fares much, much better than most mid-range films with higher screen count + shows… Fri ₹ 1.81 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zhygwTpNff — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2022

Taran further added that Sooraj followed his formula of releasing his film in limited space and increasing it on the basis of word of the mouth. Adarsh added, "Like #MainePyarKiya and #HAHK, #Rajshri has decided to release #Uunchai in phase-wise manner at centres/cinemas where the film hasn’t released yet… The word of mouth is positive, but the showcasing is restricted in Week 1, which will gradually increase in the coming weeks."

With the positive word-of-mouth, it is expected that Uunchai will grow at weekend and will have a minimal drop on weekdays. Recently, DNA got in touch with Sooraj, and he revealed why he didn't sign Salman Khan for Uunchai. We asked him if he had any second thoughts about including a cameo of Salman in his film. The Vivah director shared his views and said, "I never had such doubt, because I know his value. Main bolu toh shayad woh kar bhi le, but I know the value of Salman Khan and the value of my relationship with him."

Sooraj has made it clear that he doesn't want to spoil his bond with Salman, and the actor has asked him to direct him for a family entertainer. "Main kabhi nahi chahata ki unko as a selling point le. Meri jo next hai, woh unke saath hogi." Sooraj concluded.